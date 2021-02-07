Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 157.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

