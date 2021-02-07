NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

