NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.46.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

