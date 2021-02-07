NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $272.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.