NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 33,617 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.2% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 119,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

