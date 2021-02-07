NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,630 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $139,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

