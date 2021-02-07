Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.81 ($4.48).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.