Noku (NOKU) Achieves Market Cap of $6.40 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $12,046.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noku has traded up 63.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.01139780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.92 or 0.06218852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

