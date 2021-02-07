Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $702.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

