Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$57.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$50.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

NPI stock opened at C$50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.95.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.