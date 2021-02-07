Northland Securities Lowers GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GWPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.36.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $217.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 64,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $643,723.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,126.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

