Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Sells $200,700.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NWBI stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 83.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 68.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

