Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 102.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 627.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Novavax stock opened at $290.18 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

