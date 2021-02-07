NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

