Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $18,354,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,725,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 503.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.