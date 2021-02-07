Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Nucor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Nucor by 64.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.