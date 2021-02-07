Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $10,485.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00178592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00237066 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

