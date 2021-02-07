Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Shares Gap Down to $328.00

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $328.00, but opened at $316.50. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $332.50, with a volume of 106,718 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36), for a total value of £16,613.16 ($21,705.20).

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

