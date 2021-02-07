Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Nutriband alerts:

Shares of NTRB stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutriband (NTRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.