nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

