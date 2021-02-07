NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,631.50

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4,631.50 and last traded at $4,620.00, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,552.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,210.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,111.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,174.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

