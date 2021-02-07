Nxt (NXT) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and $1.36 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003952 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars.

