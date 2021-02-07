O Dell Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

