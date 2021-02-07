O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,366,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 17.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.