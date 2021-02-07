O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $81.35 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

