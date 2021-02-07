O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $434,000 Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

