Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $966,238.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,013,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

