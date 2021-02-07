OAX (OAX) Price Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $13.10 million and $1.09 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01195834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.42 or 0.06285652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022867 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.