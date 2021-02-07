Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.