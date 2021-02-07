Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 61.5% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price rose 61.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 321,908,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 65,725,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

