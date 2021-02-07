Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $18.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.23 million to $18.28 million. Omeros reported sales of $33.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $81.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.21 million, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $106.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million.

OMER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

