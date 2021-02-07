OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

