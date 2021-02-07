Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.51

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $15.08. Ooma shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 77,645 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.64 million, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 717,221 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ooma by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

