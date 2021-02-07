Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.91. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.