Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $33.62 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.