Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 673,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

