Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 960.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Shopify by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after purchasing an additional 96,203 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,287.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,172.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,049.65. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,296.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

