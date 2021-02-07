Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 5,036 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $31.59 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 727.74% and a net margin of 92.92%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.