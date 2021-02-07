Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

