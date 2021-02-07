PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.58 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.