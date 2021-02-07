Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zuora worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 384,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,272.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.