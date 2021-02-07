Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 167,816 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

