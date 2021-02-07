Parallel Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

