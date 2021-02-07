Parallel Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,100 shares of company stock worth $12,318,870 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

