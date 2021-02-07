Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $419.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 537.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.