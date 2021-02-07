Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $193.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.