Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $377.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.03. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

