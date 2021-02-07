Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.65-14.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.39. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.65-14.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.86.

PH stock opened at $279.47 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $979,339.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

