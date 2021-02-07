Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.45

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 95890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a market cap of $974.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at $505,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,035,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,833 in the last 90 days. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.