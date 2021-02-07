Patten Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,816 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

